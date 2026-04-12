This Is The Best Tablet You Can Buy In 2026, According To Amazon User Reviews

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Whenever you buy a product, it's likely you want the best version available. This can be especially true for tech, where certain gadgets may be jumping in price due to RAM shortages. While there can be a number of factors at play to determine a product's quality, a general consensus based on user reviews can be one method. Looking at the numbers, there is, in fact, a tablet on Amazon that customers think is best.

The 11th-generation 11-inch Apple iPad with Liquid Retina display is one of the best-reviewed tablets through the retailer. It's also currently the top best seller on Amazon in the Computer Tablets category, and two other iPads also make the top five. While Apple products are no doubt popular in their own right — Counterpoint Research notes the iPhone was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2024 and 2025 — seeing positive responses from actual customers can be reassuring.

Though there are arguments that there's really no need for an iPad anymore, it can still be a solid choice for artists thanks to support for Apple Pencil, and getting a Magic Keyboard for it can transform the device into a laptop of sorts. However, with 95% of Amazon customers giving this device four stars or higher, it's understandable how Apple continues to be one of the largest consumer electronics companies in the world.