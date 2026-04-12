This Is The Best Tablet You Can Buy In 2026, According To Amazon User Reviews
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Whenever you buy a product, it's likely you want the best version available. This can be especially true for tech, where certain gadgets may be jumping in price due to RAM shortages. While there can be a number of factors at play to determine a product's quality, a general consensus based on user reviews can be one method. Looking at the numbers, there is, in fact, a tablet on Amazon that customers think is best.
The 11th-generation 11-inch Apple iPad with Liquid Retina display is one of the best-reviewed tablets through the retailer. It's also currently the top best seller on Amazon in the Computer Tablets category, and two other iPads also make the top five. While Apple products are no doubt popular in their own right — Counterpoint Research notes the iPhone was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2024 and 2025 — seeing positive responses from actual customers can be reassuring.
Though there are arguments that there's really no need for an iPad anymore, it can still be a solid choice for artists thanks to support for Apple Pencil, and getting a Magic Keyboard for it can transform the device into a laptop of sorts. However, with 95% of Amazon customers giving this device four stars or higher, it's understandable how Apple continues to be one of the largest consumer electronics companies in the world.
Apple iPad is the No. 1 tablet on Amazon according to users
Taking a look at how real people respond to a product through reviews can be a good way to get an idea as to the quality of the product, and the 11th-generation 11-inch Apple iPad with Liquid Retina display available on Amazon comes with a 4.7-star rating and over 21,322 user reviews, making it one of the highest-rated tablets on the site. Available in a multitude of colors for $349, users should be on the lookout for frequent discounts.
Rocking an A16 chip that features a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, this iPad also includes a 2360 x 1640 resolution 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With a rear 12 MP wide camera that supports 5x digital zoom, 4K video recording, Autofocus, and Smart HDR 4, there's also a 12 MP Center Stage front camera that supports 1080p HD video. The base model starts with 128 GB of storage, though there are options to upgrade to 256 GB or 512 GB for an additional cost. Users also have options of going with a Wi-Fi-only model or adding cellular connectivity for an additional cost.
Looking at the reviews, customers enjoy this Amazon's Choice iPad for its strong battery life, clear display, and overall ease of use. Looking at the negative aspects, however, multiple users do report having issues returning the product to Amazon should it have an issue. Naturally, if you decide to pick this one up, don't forget that there are plenty of essential iPad apps that everyone should have installed.