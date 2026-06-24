The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Might Look Exactly Like Last Year's Galaxy Watch 8

Despite some opining that you really don't need a smartwatch, it's a sector that's experienced robust global growth. Samsung, however, is moving in the opposite direction and has something of a market share issue in the smartwatch space. A recent report shows a precipitous drop of 28% of market cap for the Korean manufacturer, despite big growth amongst many of its competitors, and one of the main reasons Samsung is seeing that huge drop off is a lack of innovation.

Part of the appeal of wearables is their novelty; they're still viewed to some extent as a new, gadget-y product, and a big reason the smartwatch market is thriving is that people are looking for cutting-edge health and sleep tracking features. That means that if a new iteration of an established watch isn't packing fun, eye-catching new features, adoption is going to slow, and that's exactly the problem Samsung is running into with the Galaxy Watch 9, which, judging from Android Headline's early previews, looks nearly indistinguishable from the Galaxy Watch 8. Same round face, same sensors underneath, and a lack of innovation, really.