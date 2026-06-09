5 Smartwatch Sleep Tracking Features You Need To Try

Smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9 and up and Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 as well as Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, 8, and Ultra series, can monitor for breathing disturbances during sleep to help detect potential instances of sleep apnea. It's not designed for those who have already been diagnosed, nor is it a diagnostic tool. But if you suspect you may have sleep apnea, you can leverage this feature to check and prompt next steps if needed.

Once the sleep apnea feature is turned on, the watch will run an evaluation period spanning multiple days, looking for signs of breathing disturbances during sleep that could be attributed to sleep apnea. Running it for a prolonged period can help rule out occasional disturbances due to things like an upper respiratory illness or alcohol consumption, and create a baseline measurement. When you finally get a report, if the watch detects possible sleep apnea, you can make an appointment to see your doctor or specialist to investigate further. As long as you are 18 or older (22 years on the Galaxy Watches), not pregnant, aren't suffering from other breathing disturbances, and, as noted, haven't already been diagnosed with sleep apnea, you can use this feature. It can help you determine if your suspicions are correct or conversely, suggest that everything is OK. Either way, it can be a good first indicator.