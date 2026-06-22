Samsung's Market Share For The Galaxy Watch Just Hit A New Low

A new report by Counterpoint Research shows that, though global momentum for smartwatch sales has continued to grow in 2026 (despite some consumers ditching them), Samsung's market share has plummeted. While competitors like Apple experienced substantial growth of 21% and some underrated smartwatch brands have begun to claim their own stake, Samsung's Q1 2026 smartwatch shipments dropped an eyewatering 28% year-over-year. That's quite a large number in the wearable space.

The report attributes a great deal of the overall market growth to China's rapidly expanding adoption, as well as an overall greater global appetite for wearables with health tracking capabilities alongside advanced sleep tracking functions. It's also bullish about the market's future. Counterpoint predicts that smartwatch shipments will continue to swell at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3% until 2030. Despite these positives, Samsung has somehow managed to ship fewer wearables than it did last year, which is definitely a point of concern.