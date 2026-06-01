3 Underrated Smartwatch Brands That Can Compete With Apple

If you have an iPhone, the most logical and seamless companion smartwatch is an Apple Watch. It connects to your phone effortlessly, works alongside iPhone apps, and offers a perfect experience within the Apple ecosystem with services like Apple Music and Fitness+. But it isn't the only choice you have. There are some underrated smartwatch brands that compete well against Apple, whether that's on feature set, price, or more.

Top competitors, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch and Google's Pixel Watch, are best suited to phones from that same brand thanks to added features you can unlock only with partner devices. Both, however, can pair with any Android phone. But neither natively works with an iPhone (with the exception of some older-model Galaxy wearables). Garmin is a well-known popular brand agnostic choice that works equally well with both Android and iOS. Huawei is often touted as a good buy, but its products are not sold in the U.S.. Fortunately, there are other underrated brands to consider as well.