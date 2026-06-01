3 Underrated Smartwatch Brands That Can Compete With Apple
If you have an iPhone, the most logical and seamless companion smartwatch is an Apple Watch. It connects to your phone effortlessly, works alongside iPhone apps, and offers a perfect experience within the Apple ecosystem with services like Apple Music and Fitness+. But it isn't the only choice you have. There are some underrated smartwatch brands that compete well against Apple, whether that's on feature set, price, or more.
Top competitors, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch and Google's Pixel Watch, are best suited to phones from that same brand thanks to added features you can unlock only with partner devices. Both, however, can pair with any Android phone. But neither natively works with an iPhone (with the exception of some older-model Galaxy wearables). Garmin is a well-known popular brand agnostic choice that works equally well with both Android and iOS. Huawei is often touted as a good buy, but its products are not sold in the U.S.. Fortunately, there are other underrated brands to consider as well.
Amazfit
Amazfit is known for affordable smartwatches that offer accurate tracking of workouts, activities, and vitals. The line ranges from entry models that are more affordable than even the most entry-level Apple Watch to higher-end wearables like the Cheetah 2 Pro that can compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a fraction of the price. The Amazfit Balance 2 is a nice Goldilocks option with advanced features and a relatively small price tag. It promises up to 21 days of battery life, which blows all Apple Watch models out of the water. Amazfit also has square-shaped models like the popular Bip 6 that strongly resemble the Apple Watch. It's recommended by Consumer Reports as a budget Android smartwatch to buy.
You won't get the same Apple integrations and can't access services like Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music. But, you do get hundreds of sports modes for everything from running, cycling, and swimming to niche activities like pickleball and board games. Plus, you get features like coaching, AI analysis, and voice control — all hallmarks of the Apple Watch, but offered for much less. Zepp OS can sync with Apple Health as well, so you can still get all your data there. Also, consider that you'll be able to continue using the smartwatch even if you decide to switch to an Android phone in the future.
Fitbit
Fitbit has sort of fallen by the wayside since Google purchased it. The tech giant has been more focused on releasing its Google Pixel smartwatches that, until May 2026, used the Fitbit app. But with Google's recent switch to the Google Health app, Fitbit-branded smartwatches may become relevant again for Apple iPhone users. Google Health, which will completely replace the Fitbit app, is available for iPhones and will connect to an old Fitbit you have lying around or a new one.
While the newest Fitbit to hit the market is the screenless Fitbit Air, models like the Fitbit Sense 2 remain popular options. It has advanced sensors, just like the Apple Watch, and it offers much better battery life. The Fitbit Air will last upwards of six days per charge, compared to the Apple Watch's daily charging needs. While you'll need a Google Health Premium subscription to get the most out of it, with the much lower hardware cost of the device itself, you can afford to invest in the recurring subscription. Even if you upgrade to a newer device in future, Fitbits will likely continue to be more affordable than Apple Watch.
Withings
If you're not a fan of the tech-centric, square look of Apple Watch, Withings offers a more refined, elegant design with its smartwatches like the ScanWatch 2. It resembles a traditional wristwatch with analog hands, and has just a tiny display at the top of the face. You'll either miss the big screen of an Apple Watch, or prefer this minimalistic design. It offers all the usual health tracking features, along with an incredible battery life of up to 30 days.
It isn't as affordable as other alternatives like Fitbit, so you may only end up paying slightly less than you would for an Apple Watch. But in terms of style, it's much more streamlined and focuses on passive tracking instead of looking like a gadget on your wrist. Plus, given Withings' experience in the medical space, you get features like a medical-grade ECG and Afib detection, with data that you can trust. It works just as well with iPhone as it does with Android. Newer models, like the ScanWatch Vitals, have even more advanced features. You'll find smarter temperature insights to track variations, longer battery life, and new algorithms for even more accurate tracking.