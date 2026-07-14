5 Siri AI Features That Will Change How You Use Your iPhone, iPad, & Mac

Siri AI is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users this fall with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate. After years of promises of a new Siri being in the works, or that the current generation would finally get the job done, Apple is finally delivering what users expected from the personal assistant and, to be honest, even a bit more. Over the past month, I've been testing the new Siri as it would tap into my personal information, help me with onscreen tasks, and even create new shortcuts for me; with the public beta now available, you can also take advantage of the new Siri, if you feel like testing the new software before everyone else.

While all those features were long-promised during the WWDC 2024 keynote, the company finally cracked how to get these new functions to work with the help of exclusive Google Gemini models combined with Apple's Foundation Models and Private Cloud Computing. To be fair, I expected that Apple would take even longer to get things right, but the current state of Siri is already impressive.

Among the details I like the most about the assistant is that it doesn't flirt with me, it answers the questions without offering follow-up messages, and it's literally available everywhere. You just invoke it, and it's ready to help you, no matter what you might need. Here's what you need to try.