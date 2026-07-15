You Can Install Even More Apps On Android Auto Using This Simple Trick

To begin, navigate to Settings, then click into About and tap the software build number seven times. You'll get a warning around tap four with a countdown, and after all seven taps, a notification will reveal that Developer Mode is enabled. You may want to do some additional reading if you plan to adjust any of the settings beyond turning on sideloading.

Otherwise, next we're going to enable the same mode in Android Auto. There, go to Settings, then Apps, and finally, Android Auto, to open the information panel for the app. Scroll down and tap either Additional Settings in the app or Configure in Android Auto on Samsung devices. In the window that appears, scroll down to Version and tap, and it will expand to show more details. Continue tapping ten times. Like before, a notification will tell you when you're three taps away. However, in this case, a final confirmation window will pop up after the ten full taps asking if you want to enable Developer Mode. Select OK to access those settings. Finally, without leaving the Android Auto window, tap the three-dot menu in the top right, select Developer Settings, and enable the Unknown Sources setting. This allows you to install third-party apps for Android Auto.

The last part requires installing Android Auto Apps Downloader (AAAD) manually. You can grab the APK (Android Package Kit) from the developer's GitHub page. To install, you may also need to enable unknown sources for your Android, just as you did for Android Auto. Once AAAD is ready, open it up and follow the prompts to initialize everything, as it requires some extra permissions and will ask you to disable Google Play Protect.