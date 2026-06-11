Android Auto Got A Useful New Supported App For June 2026

With Read Aloud, Adobe Acrobat allows users to hear audio versions of whatever PDFs they have on their device, and now users can access this tool through Android Auto. Not only is this potentially useful for listening to audio books or even work notes while you drive, but it may also be good for accessing vehicle service manuals should a driver find themselves in a pinch. So far, 9to5Google reports that not every PDF is going to function with the Read Aloud feature, though the ones that do pull up the Android Media player when selected.

If you want to try the feature out for yourself, just make sure that Adobe Acrobat is updated on your Android smartphone. You'll know the feature is live when you receive the notification on your Android Auto screen. With Adobe providing official support for PDFs, the app now adds to the list of surprising Android Auto apps you can use with your vehicle.

Along with access to Adobe Acrobat, Android Auto users should expect some additional features arriving in 2026. These new features include the arrival of widgets, watching video content in HD while parked (including the addition of YouTube), and better integration of Google's artificial intelligence agent Gemini. Though PDFs arriving to the platform may not be the largest update to arrive to users, it makes for a rather surprising yet useful addition, nonetheless.