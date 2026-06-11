Android Auto Got A Useful New Supported App For June 2026
For those with an infotainment system that supports it, Android Auto is a great way for drivers to connect their Android phones to a vehicle, and Android Auto's capabilities only continue to expand. Google has been hard at work delivering new features to the platform, though its latest offerings may seem a bit puzzling at first. Back in May 2026, Google delivered a new feature that makes media switching easier for users, and now users are going to be able to access a different kind of file format.
Released on June 5, the v26.5.0.45958 Adobe Acrobat Reader update now includes PDF support for Android Auto. Spotted by users on Reddit, drivers began noticing that Android Auto provided them with a pop-up alerting them that "Adobe Acrobat was installed." Though one Reddit user joked that the app was now available "to sign documents while driving," the user also actually accurately predicted that Acrobat is available so that users can take advantage of another helpful PDF feature: Read Aloud.
PDF support comes to Android Auto, and for good reason
With Read Aloud, Adobe Acrobat allows users to hear audio versions of whatever PDFs they have on their device, and now users can access this tool through Android Auto. Not only is this potentially useful for listening to audio books or even work notes while you drive, but it may also be good for accessing vehicle service manuals should a driver find themselves in a pinch. So far, 9to5Google reports that not every PDF is going to function with the Read Aloud feature, though the ones that do pull up the Android Media player when selected.
If you want to try the feature out for yourself, just make sure that Adobe Acrobat is updated on your Android smartphone. You'll know the feature is live when you receive the notification on your Android Auto screen. With Adobe providing official support for PDFs, the app now adds to the list of surprising Android Auto apps you can use with your vehicle.
Along with access to Adobe Acrobat, Android Auto users should expect some additional features arriving in 2026. These new features include the arrival of widgets, watching video content in HD while parked (including the addition of YouTube), and better integration of Google's artificial intelligence agent Gemini. Though PDFs arriving to the platform may not be the largest update to arrive to users, it makes for a rather surprising yet useful addition, nonetheless.