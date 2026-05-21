4 Surprising Android Auto Apps You Can Actually Use In The Car

In the early days of Android Auto, the platform was meant to be a simple way to access navigation, music, and phone interactions through a vehicle's infotainment system. Major updates have taken place over the years, with future updates even having the potential to change how you use your dashboard entirely. As it has developed, Android Auto has made the car a place to catch up on news, play some games, and even make business transactions.

In fact, an entire ecosystem of apps has formed around the Android Auto platform, with both Google and third-party developers making a wide range of compatible apps. While everybody installs essential Android Auto apps like Spotify or Google Maps, there are also a number of apps that you might not expect to be compatible with Android Auto.

Many of these apps have been available to Android phone and tablet users for years, having only more recently been tailored to in-vehicle use. Others have been quietly available to Android Auto users for some time. While the platform first and foremost ensures that driving remains the top priority, plenty of apps can complement and expand what can be done in a vehicle, and we've selected what we feel to be some of the more surprising options among them.