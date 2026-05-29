Android Auto Just Got A New Feature That Will Make Media Switching Way Easier

Android Auto users, a new update is about to make your life slightly easier. May has brought a wave of updates to the Google UI platform for vehicles, including one that will completely overhaul your dashboard. The updates also deliver widgets to drivers and improvements to Google Maps. However, a new feature currently seeing the light of day within the beta version of Android Auto will make switching between certain apps far easier for users.

Spotted by Android Authority, Google is delivering a new update that will bring swipeable media cards to your dashboard. Essentially, this means you can more easily switch between media and streaming apps, and your media cards will still be available in Android Auto. Though some vehicle manufacturers are ditching Android Auto, the new update should be a welcome addition for those who use it.

Time will tell when this feature makes it into public releases of Android Auto, though users who frequently use multiple apps are sure to enjoy the update once it's available. It will also be interesting to see whether this new feature plays well with Android Auto's recent support for full HD video in vehicles with compatible infotainment screens. Google is also introducing "visual tune-ups" for certain media apps, such as YouTube and Spotify.