Why Did Samsung Ditch Titanium On The Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Ever since the inception of the Galaxy Series of phones, Samsung has made quite a few changes — and that's certainly true of the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its new privacy display feature. That change is a little more obvious, as you can use it to prevent snoopers and onlookers from peeping your messages and private content. But there are occasionally changes that happen mostly unannounced. For example, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's frame material was quietly swapped from titanium in the previous models to aluminum.

2024's Galaxy S24 Ultra had the phone encased in a titanium frame, and this practice returned for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. But for the latest model, aluminum was used instead, and there was no official word on why for those who noticed the change. Earlier this year before the big launch, Samsung responded to SamMobile and explained what's going on with the new design.

In the interest of innovation, and to "balance strength, comfort and design intent" in each new generation, Samsung says it consciously makes decisions on the materials used. For the new Galaxy S26, the goal was "to create the slimmest S series Ultra device yet" without compromising on strength and reliability. According to the brand, "Armor Aluminum," as it's called, was the "ideal material" for this endeavor. It's what allowed the phone to achieve a thinner, lightweight form factor while preserving durability. That's the official reasoning given, at least, but there might be more behind this change.