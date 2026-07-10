OpenAI Has Already Discontinued Its Controversial ChatGPT Atlas Browser

The death of ChatGPT Atlas is certainly surprising, though it is far from the first of its babies that OpenAI has killed off in the past year. Earlier this year, the company sunset its Sora AI video app after only a few short months of availability. In Atlas's case, though, the browser never actually made the leap beyond macOS, which means iOS, Windows, and Android users have never been able to take advantage of it. This already put the browser behind other AI-powered options like Comet and Chrome.

However, Atlas's features will live on, sort of, through new functionality built directly into the ChatGPT app and its browser extension. The app will include a full-powered in-app browser that supports password managers + autofill, full support for authentication keys, downloads, printing, multiple tabs, and a slew of other features important for browsing the internet. Additionally, ChatGPT and Codex will be available directly in Google Chrome with Side Chat. You'll need to install the ChatGPT extension to take full advantage of Side Chat and the features that it offers. The company also notes that support for other browsers is coming soon.

Atlas isn't dead in the water just yet, either. Sun says that OpenAI is targeting deprecation of the app for August 9, 2026. So you still have some time to continue using what Atlas offers if you've fallen in love with using it. Of course, there are tons of other AI browsers out there, including Perplexity's Comet, and Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge both have AI features built directly into them now.