OpenAI Is Shutting Down Sora - Here's What You Need To Know

Back in September 2025, OpenAI made headlines when it launched Sora 2, its next-generation AI video model, alongside a new mobile app. The company followed up with an Android launch of Sora in November, and the app garnered widespread success. However, it apparently hasn't been successful enough, as OpenAI has announced it will shut down the Sora app, though no exact timetable was given as of this writing.

The Sora team shared the news on X, noting that they were bidding farewell to the app and thanking everyone who has created content using it. Beyond that, though, the exact details about why the app is being shut down have not been released, though the community definitely has some ideas about what might have caused it to happen this way.

Some believe the shutdown could be tied to OpenAI's plans to turn the company into a potential IPO, something we have seen numerous reports about in the past few weeks. Others believe it's simply that Sora just costs too much and OpenAI is running out of money. Both are reasonable reasons to shutter the app, especially if reports that OpenAI could be spending upwards of $15 million per day on Sora are anything to go by. Either way, the decision to shutter Sora has also led to the death of Disney and OpenAI's potential deal, which sought to bring Disney characters to the AI video model.