OpenAI Is Shutting Down Sora - Here's What You Need To Know
Back in September 2025, OpenAI made headlines when it launched Sora 2, its next-generation AI video model, alongside a new mobile app. The company followed up with an Android launch of Sora in November, and the app garnered widespread success. However, it apparently hasn't been successful enough, as OpenAI has announced it will shut down the Sora app, though no exact timetable was given as of this writing.
The Sora team shared the news on X, noting that they were bidding farewell to the app and thanking everyone who has created content using it. Beyond that, though, the exact details about why the app is being shut down have not been released, though the community definitely has some ideas about what might have caused it to happen this way.
Some believe the shutdown could be tied to OpenAI's plans to turn the company into a potential IPO, something we have seen numerous reports about in the past few weeks. Others believe it's simply that Sora just costs too much and OpenAI is running out of money. Both are reasonable reasons to shutter the app, especially if reports that OpenAI could be spending upwards of $15 million per day on Sora are anything to go by. Either way, the decision to shutter Sora has also led to the death of Disney and OpenAI's potential deal, which sought to bring Disney characters to the AI video model.
Reactions are mixed
As far as reactions go, they've been pretty mixed across the board. Some users on X posted as if Grok — the AI model available on X — had somehow been the reason for its death. Others rejoiced that there might be less AI slop in the world, though considering how much AI 'slop' is being used to promote phones and other devices, those celebrations are likely short-lived. There were also users who seemed upset by the move, responding to the Sora team on X and asking if they knew what they were throwing away and asking if the company planned to open source its code.
Exactly what effect this will have on the Sora model as a whole is still unclear. Right now, the post on X only mentions that the Sora app is going away, and that more details about the app, API, and how you can preserve the content you might have made within the Sora app are expected to be released in the coming days or weeks. Unfortunately, without much more information to go off, the exact outcome of Sora's future is a bit of a mystery. Considering just how good the AI video model can be, though, it is unlikely OpenAI will scrap it altogether. Information from insiders actually shows that it could be integrated directly into ChatGPT sometime in the future, a move we've been hearing about since last year.