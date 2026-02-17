Samsung Is Using AI Slop To Promote Its New Android Phone (In The Worst Way Possible)
Samsung's first big press conference of the year is just over a week away, and the Korean giant is already promoting some of the features it devised for its newest Android flagship series, the Galaxy S26. Recently, Samsung teased the privacy display experience rumored to be a Galaxy S26 Ultra exclusive and the improved camera capabilities, including low-light video capture. The latter is the subject of a new video Samsung posted on YouTube, but the clip has already received plenty of criticism for the use of AI to create it.
The worst thing about it isn't the reliance on AI content for marketing an upcoming high-end device, but Samsung missing a chance to demonstrate with ease that the Galaxy S26's new cameras can record low-light video much better than previous generations. Instead of adding a note to the video indicating to the viewer that "this content was generated with the assistance of AI tools," Samsung could've printed a more buzz-worthy disclaimer saying something along the lines of "this video was recorded with our next camera, coming soon to Galaxy." Many caught Samsung's AI disclaimer, including viewers and tech blogs like Android Authority and The Verge, pointing out Samsung's heavy use of AI slop.
The expectations are that Samsung will unveil new Galaxy AI features created for the Galaxy S26 series. These may include support for photo and video generation that go hand-in-hand with the improved camera abilities. The clip's description invites viewers to "get ready for the next level of Nightography with #GalaxyAI to brighten your evenings," hinting that Samsung may rely on AI processing to improve low-light video recordings.
Can Samsung's Galaxy S26 do that?
Seen above, the video Samsung used to tease the new camera features shows two people returning home at night, riding skateboards in suits and holding bags filled with groceries. It switches from dark to light to suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S26 phones will offer better low-light video recording than the current generation. The audio also switches between a muffled sound and a clearer sound experience, to indicate that video recordings may feature even better audio than before. "Sun down. Moon up. Low-light video on," appears onscreen, with Samsung then asking rhetorically: "Can your phone do that?" That's a question Samsung has used in other recent teasers, but it's unfortunate to see paired with a disclaimer saying the clip was generated with the help of AI.
Reacting to the AI footnote, some viewers wondered whether the Galaxy S26 can deliver the low-light video recording mode Samsung is teasing. "Based on this AI-generated video, I'm pretty sure S26 can't do it," one YouTuber said. "Looks like Samsung phones can't do that either; otherwise, Samsung would post real video instead of AI slop," another user added.
Android Authority noted that Samsung's use of AI "demonstrates a lack of faith in the phones' low-light video capabilities." Even without Samsung's disclosure, viewers may have suspected the clip was made with AI. While image and video generators can create high-quality content, Samsung's teaser has elements that indicate AI generation has been used. The plasticky look of the vegetables in the bags, the suit, and the hand, and the lack of depth of the cobblestone pavement are a few indicators that something isn't right.