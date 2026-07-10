New Google Photos Update Changes How The App Looks On Your Android Phone

While Google is moving from a bottom menu to a floating bar in Google Photos, the functionality remains the same. The menu buttons have the same names as before: Photos, Collections, and Create, which means users should have no issues adjusting to the new appearance. They won't have to relearn how to use Google Photos because the main navigation menu looks different. On that note, the icons associated with each of these three menu items aren't permanently visible as was the case before the update. The icons appear only when one of the three menu items is selected, showing up on the left side of the word. For example, the Photos menu item will feature an image icon on the left. Also, pressing a menu item will highlight the entire word and the icon associated with it, instead of just the icon.

The only thing that's different is the Search/Ask Photos button, which Google ungrouped from the main menu. Instead of sharing the pill-shaped floating bar with the other three options, the search menu has its own floating button, placed centrally in a circular UI element. While before Google used an "Ask" word for the menu, the new design only shows a magnifying glass to indicate search support, and a star, which tells the user this is where AI features may reside. However, the Ask Photos feature isn't enabled by default in Google Photos. Users have to enable Ask Photos to use the Gemini-powered feature when searching for specific content in the app.

There's one other change that Google Photos users may observe in the app. The day indicator appears briefly in a floating pill at the top when you scroll through images.