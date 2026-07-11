Here's What Makes The Nothing Ear 3a's New 'Audio Snapshot' Feature So Unique
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The Nothing phone brand, which made a name for itself with uniquely designed gadgets featuring transparent aesthetics, has introduced a new pair of wireless earbuds with a notable feature that you don't see on other headphones. Dubbed Audio Snapshot, the feature is part of the Nothing Ear 3a wireless earbuds, now available in the U.S. and select other markets.
Described as a "screenshot for sound," the feature essentially captures whatever you're listening to at the moment, including music and podcasts. It can record up to a minute of audio, including 30 seconds played before you triggered it.
This is possible thanks to the built-in 32MB of flash storage in the earbuds themselves. The Audio Snapshot feature can be triggered with a simple simultaneous pinch of both earbuds, and the recordings made with it are automatically synced to the Nothing X app on your phone. You can use the app to edit, replay, generate a transcript, or create shareable quotes out of the recording. While headphones with built-in storage and even slots for microSD cards aren't new, the built-in storage is usually used to store music for playback when you're away from your phone or another Bluetooth source. However, Nothing is seemingly a pioneer in adding the ability to record playback.
You can also record calls
The minute-long recordings of podcasts, music playback, or your latest genius idea aren't the only thing the Nothing Ear 3a can capture. You can also use these wireless earbuds to record calls and meetings, including your voice through the six integrated microphones, and the rest of the participants. This can be particularly useful with phones that don't officially support call recordings.
While the gesture to record remains the same as Audio Snapshot, you're not limited to one minute, and can capture audio for up to two hours, which isn't bad considering the device's small amount of onboard storage. The earbuds will thankfully trigger a privacy notification alert when you're recording a call or meeting so that others know they're being recorded.
You can use the pinch gesture to stop the recording or just simply end the call. Like the Audio Snapshots, the call recordings are also automatically synced to the Nothing X app for edits, transcription, AI summary, and more.
Nothing Ear 3a cost $99
Beyond the interesting audio recording capabilities, the Ear 3a have all the makings of a good pair of budget wireless earbuds. These cost only $99, the same as their predecessor, the Nothing Ear (a). At this price tag, you get a 12mm dynamic driver, active noise cancellation, and support for static spatial audio. You can also adjust the audio with a customizable EQ in the app, enable low-latency mode for gaming if you're using a Nothing phone, and connect with up to eight devices. Moreover, there's support for the LDAC codec for hi-res streaming.
In terms of battery backup, the Ear 3a are claimed to last up to six hours with ANC and 10 hours without ANC. The charging case takes the total available backup to 25 hours with ANC and 42 hours without it. If you use LDAC streaming or use the earbuds for calls, the battery backup will be reduced.
While the company has kept its signature transparent aesthetic in Ear 3a, you can now choose from four color options, including a bright raspberry pink shade. There are also four sizes of ear tips included in the box to cater to different ear sizes. Finally, both the earbuds and the case are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.