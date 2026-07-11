Here's What Makes The Nothing Ear 3a's New 'Audio Snapshot' Feature So Unique

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The Nothing phone brand, which made a name for itself with uniquely designed gadgets featuring transparent aesthetics, has introduced a new pair of wireless earbuds with a notable feature that you don't see on other headphones. Dubbed Audio Snapshot, the feature is part of the Nothing Ear 3a wireless earbuds, now available in the U.S. and select other markets.

Described as a "screenshot for sound," the feature essentially captures whatever you're listening to at the moment, including music and podcasts. It can record up to a minute of audio, including 30 seconds played before you triggered it.

This is possible thanks to the built-in 32MB of flash storage in the earbuds themselves. The Audio Snapshot feature can be triggered with a simple simultaneous pinch of both earbuds, and the recordings made with it are automatically synced to the Nothing X app on your phone. You can use the app to edit, replay, generate a transcript, or create shareable quotes out of the recording. While headphones with built-in storage and even slots for microSD cards aren't new, the built-in storage is usually used to store music for playback when you're away from your phone or another Bluetooth source. However, Nothing is seemingly a pioneer in adding the ability to record playback.