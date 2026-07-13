Meta Is Taking On The RAM Crisis In A Way You Wouldn't Expect

With the RAM shortage spiking prices, it's no surprise that even some of the biggest players in the tech industry are looking to storage as a place to save some cash. While there are some hopeful signs, like RAM production ramping up and moves being made by Google to help lower prices, the short term of the chip shortage is significantly impacting many companies' bottom lines. Meta, in response, has taken the dramatic step of recycling old RAM in some of its AI servers.

The company revealed at ISCA 2026 that it's plucking DDR4 from decommissioned servers and integrating it directly into what were once DDR5-only servers, according to a report at TechSpot. Its employing some technical wizardry to ensure that the mixed memory is able to play well together — which has historically been a major issue when trying to blend memory from multiple generations. Meta is also working so that it doesn't result in a noticeable dent in performance.