Blade Star Kris Kristofferson's '80s Time-Travel Movie Was A Sci-Fi Failure

When it comes to sci-fi, Kris Kristofferson is best-known for "Blade," the '90s vampire movie that walked so the Marvel Cinematic Universe could run. The fangy flick was a box office hit that spawned a franchise, with Kristofferson given a prominent supporting role as the eponymous Daywalker's main accomplice, Abraham Whistler. However, some of Kristofferson's other genre efforts leave a lot to be desired, which brings us to "Millennium." Based on John Varley's "Air Raid," "Millennium" tells the story of Bill Smith (Kristofferson), an NTSB agent who specializes in investigating plane crashes.

However, one case leaves him perplexed, as it involves futuristic time travelers who literally steal passengers from flights destined to perish. They were going to die anyway, so why not take them to the future and have them reproduce to save humanity? In this universe, the future is riddled with pollution — so much so that the time-traveling kidnappers have to smoke cigarettes because the present-day air is too clean. This can be interpreted as a cautionary tale about humans destroying the planet, but "Millennium" wasn't exactly praised for its thought-provoking qualities. In fact, the Michael Anderson-directed effort was mostly panned and has since become a relic from a bygone era.