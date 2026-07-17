4 Cool New Alexa+ Features You Might Be Missing Out On

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Since Amazon launched its premium Alexa+ subscription in early 2026, users have been eager to test out a more personalized and helpful generation of AI in their living rooms. By putting a more advanced large language model directly into its Echo ecosystem, Amazon's Alexa+ promises a digital assistant that can understand nuance, context, and more complex commands. While early adopters quickly jumped aboard to enjoy the faster response times and more natural conversation tone, many Alexa+ users are barely scratching the surface of what this upgraded assistant can do.

If you're only using Alexa+ to set kitchen timers or ask about the weather, you're definitely not getting your money's worth. And trust us, Alexa+ offers plenty of great features worth paying for. This major software overhaul not only brings some refinements to a few of the company's legacy smart home tools, but it also introduces some new capabilities that transform your Echo from a basic voice speaker into an active household manager.

There are dozens of hidden tweaks in the latest rollout, but there are a few particularly impressive additions that'll genuinely change how you interact with any compatible devices you own. These tools are currently available to active Alexa+ subscribers (and Prime members), but you may need a newer Echo device to access the extra processing power required for faster responses.