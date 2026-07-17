What Makes Japanese PlayStation 5 Consoles Different From American Ones?

If you're looking for a new PlayStation 5 but want to save some money in the face of seemingly never-ending gaming price hikes, you might be tempted to get your hands on Sony's cheaper Japanese version of the flagship console. That's an understandable urge — the console bundles cost 55,000 to 65,000 yen, or around $340 to $400, and come with one or two wireless DualSense controllers. But before you rush to import anything, there are a few things you should know about the difference between American and Japanese PlayStation 5 consoles.

The cheaper, Japanese market-exclusive PlayStation 5 is pretty much region-locked. You can only access the Japanese PlayStation Store through it, regardless of where you live. As a consequence, you can also only use it with Japanese PlayStation accounts, with your region set to Japan. And, since it's a digital-only console, you can only play digital games purchased from the Japanese PlayStation Store. (Physical games aren't region-locked, but PlayStation is ditching those, so even that won't be an option forever.) That limitation extends to both PlayStation 5 games and any backwards-compatible PlayStation 4 games accessed through the store. So, if you have any games you've already bought through a non-Japanese PlayStation account, you won't be able to enjoy them.

There are a few other restrictions around Japanese PlayStation 5's online features that might also make it a little tough to use internationally. You can't transfer data from a non-Japanese PlayStation account to a Japanese PlayStation 5. You also won't be able to use the backup and restore feature with PlayStation accounts from other regions. As a result, you probably wouldn't have the best experience using it, even if you might save some cash by importing one.