How To Get Siri AI In The iOS 27 Public Beta

With iOS 27 public beta out, you might be wondering where the new Siri AI is, as you'll still get the "old" Apple Intelligence interface when you press the Side Button. If you want to upgrade from the glowing borders to the Dynamic Island Siri, it's actually pretty simple. Just go into the iPhone Settings, choose the new Siri tab, and join the waitlist. The process is similar to what the company did with the first batch of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18, which means beta testers might need to be patient to get the revamped personal assistant.

For the developer beta, most who received it were able to download iOS 27 beta 1 within the first 30 minutes. Those who couldn't download the build that fast actually waited a couple of days, or up to 72 hours. That said, there's no way to skip the line, and the sooner you join, the sooner you can get the new Siri AI. In addition to the new UI, iPhone owners will also see the new Siri app available.

For me, I was able to download the first developer beta only a week after it had been released, which meant I waited up to 72 hours to get the new Siri AI interface. Still, there are a few limitations you should know that could be preventing you from getting the new experience.