5 Disadvantages Of Using USB Microphones For Recording

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It's easy to see why a creator would want an all-USB microphone setup for their podcasts, streaming, voiceover work, or music recording from the outside looking in. They're incredibly popular, cheap, and easy to use thanks to their plug-and-play functionality. You can find a decent USB mic from brands like Amazon Basics for as low as $25. The fact that USB mics don't need an external audio interface to function is a big sell for beginners and creators on a budget. Just plug a microphone into a free USB port, select it in the software of your choice, and you are ready to capture audio.

But relying solely on a basic USB connection comes with significant drawbacks that can ultimately hinder overall production value as a creator's editing and mixing skills grow. The built-in components that make USB microphones are very user-friendly and of good quality for the most part, but they also limit professional capabilities in ways that aren't immediately obvious to users.

Before committing to a specific hardware setup, it's always wise to understand exactly what the drawbacks are with USB mics. There are plenty of clever uses for them, but setting up a home or full studio setup with them is going to limit production value and mixing depth back down the road. They're certainly great for multiplayer games and the odd streaming session, but it's no secret that professional content creators usually choose XLR mics over USB mics, and here's why.