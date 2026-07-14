Get Ready To Shell Out $20 Every Month For Ray-Ban Meta's Best Feature

Love them or hate them, Meta launching its Ray-Ban smart glasses was a masterclass in marketing — so much so that legitimate privacy concerns haven't managed to slow down the product's trajectory. According to EssilorLuxottica (Ray-Ban's parent company), seven million glasses were sold in 2025. However, Meta's latest jump into the subscription economy might make some people reconsider getting a pair of Meta Ray-Bans.

The company quietly capped Conversation Focus, an audio feature that amplifies conversations, by introducing a rate limit that gives AI glasses owners a 3-hour monthly allowance. Getting additional hours requires you to pay $19.99 per month for the Meta One Premium subscription. Even then, using the feature comes with a monthly limit of 15 hours. Users didn't react well to the soft paywall news that appeared on the official Meta help page, with some even saying the move was a clear "bait-and-switch."

The worst thing? Conversation Focus runs entirely on-device. In other words, it's an offline feature and doesn't use Meta servers for processing data. While other AI features won't be hit by this "expanded access" approach, the decision is still puzzling considering that the Meta Ray-Ban glasses can cost you as much as $450.