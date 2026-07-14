Get Ready To Shell Out $20 Every Month For Ray-Ban Meta's Best Feature
Love them or hate them, Meta launching its Ray-Ban smart glasses was a masterclass in marketing — so much so that legitimate privacy concerns haven't managed to slow down the product's trajectory. According to EssilorLuxottica (Ray-Ban's parent company), seven million glasses were sold in 2025. However, Meta's latest jump into the subscription economy might make some people reconsider getting a pair of Meta Ray-Bans.
The company quietly capped Conversation Focus, an audio feature that amplifies conversations, by introducing a rate limit that gives AI glasses owners a 3-hour monthly allowance. Getting additional hours requires you to pay $19.99 per month for the Meta One Premium subscription. Even then, using the feature comes with a monthly limit of 15 hours. Users didn't react well to the soft paywall news that appeared on the official Meta help page, with some even saying the move was a clear "bait-and-switch."
The worst thing? Conversation Focus runs entirely on-device. In other words, it's an offline feature and doesn't use Meta servers for processing data. While other AI features won't be hit by this "expanded access" approach, the decision is still puzzling considering that the Meta Ray-Ban glasses can cost you as much as $450.
What does the Conversation Focus feature do?
The Conversation Focus feature that's available on Meta Ray-Ban glasses is genuinely useful, especially for those with hearing impairments. By leveraging small speakers and the microphone embedded in the smart glasses, they can amplify the voice of a person the wearer is talking to. The microphone is highly directional, so the glasses can focus on just that singular sound source. It could be a godsend in noisy environments — at least for those few hours when the feature is available. Currently, other functions remain unlimited. For instance, Meta didn't push live translations behind its new paywall, which is confusing as translating some languages in real time requires an active internet connection.
Not surprisingly, many commenters sharpened their proverbial pitchforks. One Reddit user quickly pointed out that because the feature runs completely locally and doesn't use valuable cloud resources, they believe that Meta is just trying to peddle a subscription. Though only time will tell how this will impact sales moving forward, Meta may have done its competitors a massive favor. Since Google's smart glasses are dead set on one-upping Meta Ray-Ban through its more powerful AI bells and whistles, Google may have an easy opportunity to gain some extra credit with consumers.