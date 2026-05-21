Google's Smart Glasses Plan To One-Up Meta's Ray-Bans With These 4 New Features

Google has partnered with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to deliver what it calls intelligent eyewear, basically smart glasses to rival Meta's Ray-Ban series. Yes, new Google smart glasses are coming, finally. Some of the major features they'll offer include the option to look up directions, send texts and other messages, and snap photos all from the glasses themselves "without taking out your phone," according to Google. Not unlike Meta's Ray-Bans and Oakleys, Google's up-and-coming frames are designed to be stylish and traditional-looking — they don't look like big, bulky goggles with electronics crammed inside.

The first models to launch will be audio glasses, in the fall, and they will include Google's voice assistant so you can ask questions, navigate the world, and interact in new ways, like snapping high-quality photos based on what you're looking at. Other companies working on Google's smart glasses include Samsung, Gentle Monster, Xreal — known for its excellent AR varieties — and Google with self-branded options. If Google plays its hand right, there are quite a few ways these new smart glasses can succeed where Google Glass failed.

The real question is what features Google will offer that give it the upper hand over Meta's devices? It's worth noting that, more than likely, many features won't be available at launch, especially with audio glasses comprising the first rollout. But they are on their way, and certainly worth discussing. Here are some of the most exciting ones.