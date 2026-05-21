5 Ways Google's New Smart Glasses Can Succeed Where Google Glass Failed

Google has been teasing Android XR smart glasses for over a year, announcing new features for the operating system, demonstrating them on prototype devices, and showing the various form factors that will be available in stores to deliver its Gemini-powered computing experiences for these wearables. The Android XR devices looked nothing like Google Glass, the concept wearable Google launched and discontinued more than a decade ago, well before the age of generative AI computing. Ahead of the Google I/O 2026 event, Google was expected to unveil more details about the first commercial Gemini-powered smart glasses, with the developer-centric event likely to be the venue for a new round of demos and actual announcements. Google didn't disappoint, announcing the first two Gemini smart glasses developed in partnership with Samsung, which provides the hardware engineering, and two key eyewear designers that handle product design, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Google confirmed during the event that the two devices will be available in stores this fall, becoming the first Android XR intelligent eyewear designs that will allow users to interact with Gemini AI without taking out their phones. The first two models will not feature a display in either lens. Google is calling them "audio glasses" instead of "smart glasses" or "AI glasses," though both descriptors would also apply.

The display glasses, which Google demoed at I/O 2025, will launch at an unspecified date. What's clear from Google's most recent videos is that the Gemini glasses that buyers will find in stores later this year will be significantly better than the original Google Glass experience Google introduced in 2012, even though, in many ways, the two products are supposed to offer the same wearable computing experience to users.