Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Have A Huge Privacy Problem, Thanks To Modders

Controversy around covert public recordings has been around nearly as long as video cameras, but now a new frontier is opening due to the rising popularity of smart glasses. Per reporting by journalist Joanna Stern on YouTube, the latest front in the privacy war is being waged in garages and workshops. Stern discovered that droves of people were flocking to aftermarket modders to disable the recording light on their Meta Ray-Bans to create a "stealth mode." This light indicates that the smart glasses are recording — perhaps your most private moments, according to a new investigation — and the glasses won't record if the light is covered, say by a piece of black tape.

Stern discovered ads for this stealth service posted in 30 U.S. states. When she contracted a modder to disable the light on her own glasses, he told her that in a single day "eight or nine" people had contacted him for the service. Whether for seemingly legitimate reasons — Stern spoke to a protestor who wanted to record ICE activity without being spotted, for instance — or nefarious intentions, disabling the warning light challenges Meta's narrative that its glasses are a benign portal for greater connection with the world around you.