New Law Would Require A Recording Light On All Smart Glasses Sold And Used In One State

A new law introduced in Pennsylvania would require manufacturers and retailers to include an indicator light on any new smart glasses or other wearable recording devices built or sold in the state. It would also make it illegal to disable the indicator after the wearable was sold (though you may want to brush up on ways to tell if you're being recorded by smart glasses regardless).

House Bill 2603 was introduced to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Pennsylvania's state legislature (the General Assembly), on June 5 by Representative Joe Ciresi. In a co-sponsorship memo, Ciresi makes it clear that smart glasses are the primary target. However, the specific language of the bill is much broader, and includes any wearable device that can record or transmit data.

Smart glasses "have the potential to change the way we work and communicate with each other," Ciresi says in the memo, and the potential to be "abused by bad actors." He goes on to say that the burden lies with the legislature to ensure that devices like smart glasses don't enable users to violate existing privacy and security guidelines (the bill is an amendment to existing wiretapping and electronic surveillance laws), though the goal isn't to unduly burden tech companies.