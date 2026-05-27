5 Ways To Tell If Someone's Recording You With Smart Glasses

As cool and convenient as smart glasses may seem conceptually, their actual use in the real world comes with a very real concern: People recording your private moments with smart glasses. In a time when it's becoming harder to keep a lid on your digital privacy, having your real-life privacy violated in this manner can be extremely frustrating, especially as brands like Meta upgrades its smart glasses with features like facial recognition. While there are equally high-tech solutions to this problem, like smart eyewear detection apps, if you don't have your phone handy, the only other option is to be vigilant for signs of recording, like obvious camera lenses, suspicious motions, and audio cues.

While smart glasses are generally designed to be discreet, many models include tells in their construction, some subtle, some overt. Nice as it would be to not think about something like this, you have to consider your privacy in the age of smart tech-powered surveillance, and that means keeping a sharp eye out for the warning signs that someone is capturing your image without consent.