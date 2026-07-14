It's Not Just You – Samsung Confirms Some Galaxy S26 Ultra Screens Are Turning Red

Touting itself as having the world's first Privacy Display built directly into a smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S26's 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen packs some serious specs along with keeping preying eyes at bay. However, some users are experiencing problems due to this hardware feature. Along with the release of the device seeing returns due to visibility issues and eye strain, some users are now reporting that their S26 Ultra's screen has a new problem.

Reports from users on Reddit, along with Naver, a Korean social media platform, indicate that many are experiencing a peculiar reddish tint on their S26 Ultra's display. It seems that certain Ultra devices are slowly developing this defect over time, as these reports have been ongoing since at least March of this year. Samsung has confirmed (via Android Authority) that the problem may be happening, and even in-store display models are suffering from the issue.

While there currently isn't a solution available directly from the manufacturer, users across Reddit have come up with a temporary fix involving adjusting the colors of the display. Though there are plenty of cool features in the Samsung S26 Ultra that are worth giving a try, making the screen a reddish tint isn't intentionally one of them. Considering Samsung plans on adding the Privacy Display to more devices in the future, it will hopefully resolve this issue sooner rather than later.