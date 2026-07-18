3 Common Problems Owners Have With Dell Laptops
Dell may not enjoy the same degree of prestige as Apple, but it's still a recognized name in the laptop arena. That's not necessarily because the company releases top-tier products. Although Dell's enterprise models for power users are known to be reliable, its consumer laptops tend to be affordable precisely because they don't compete with premium units. Unfortunately, this means plenty of Dell laptop users encounter the same problems when using these devices.
Understanding the complaints Dell users often have can be valuable for two key reasons. If you currently own one of their laptops and it's giving you trouble, knowing you're not alone could give you reason to try a different model or brand the next time you upgrade. Or, if you're looking for your next laptop, doing some basic research can help you determine if a Dell is right for you. After all, you might not actually be saving much money if you end up purchasing a laptop that fails to meet your needs.
Many report Dell consumer laptops have battery and lifespan issues
In Reddit's r/Dell community, many users with experience using Dell laptops discourage others from buying them. Several users report lifespan problems and indicate these laptops typically last less than the average lifespan of a MacBook Pro or how long a Chromebook lasts.
Users also claim that many of their Dell laptops presented issues that forced multiple battery replacements. One of the first links on Dell's Common Issues support page targets users whose laptops won't turn on. On the Battery, Power, and Fan page, there's quick access to a "Laptop battery not charging" troubleshooting article, indicating users might visit these pages often — and that these issues are common.
That's not to say users in these types of Reddit threads universally disparage Dell laptops. Users state that lines like the business-oriented Latitude and the Precision workstation-style laptops serve their purposes reliably. Opinions are more divided when it comes to the XPS line: some users say it's still worth buying, while others don't recommend it. Generally, most agree Dell's Inspiron models should be avoided, although older units might have held up better than newer entries in the line.
IT pros say Dell laptops are known for motherboard issues and related hardware failures
In another thread on Reddit's r/Dell community, IT professionals offer their perspective on the company's laptops and say their employers primarily or exclusively use Dell laptops. To varying degrees, they report having to address a range of technical issues that often involve motherboard problems. These often require replacing these parts altogether, which can cost significant time and money for business users.
That's not to say these complaints are universal. Other fortunate users say their company's Dell laptops don't seem to fail any more often than their MacBook Pros. Another group claims that while they have had issues with Dell, the company has been reasonably helpful fixing them fairly quickly.
Different threads reveal different perspectives on Dell laptops. While common users tended to agree that the Latitude and Precision models worked just fine, IT professionals cite these laptop lineups as two specific examples that have given problems to their companies and employees — which could be a sign that these computers may present different problems and pose unique challenges depending on what they're used for.
Users say even Dell's enterprise laptops are starting to fail after COVID-19
Historically, Dell's enterprise laptops have had a better reputation than its consumer products. Unfortunately, if some users in Reddit's r/sysadmin community are to be believed, even these products are starting to become less dependable. Users share experiences such as a "whole batch" of Dell Vostro laptops overheating shortly after being purchased.
One common general complaint is that Dell laptops have had more hardware issues since COVID-19. There may be something to this, as the pandemic arguably had significant negative effects on the computer hardware supply chain. Users state that computing hardware has become less reliable across the board since the pandemic.
While none of this is meant to suggest that everyone should avoid Dell laptops altogether, you should nevertheless consider the potential limitations of these devices before spending your hard-earned money on one. With some research, you might find a better alternative or realize that a Dell is exactly what you need. Start by exploring underrated PC brands that can compete with Dell to get a sense of your options.