3 Common Problems Owners Have With Dell Laptops

Dell may not enjoy the same degree of prestige as Apple, but it's still a recognized name in the laptop arena. That's not necessarily because the company releases top-tier products. Although Dell's enterprise models for power users are known to be reliable, its consumer laptops tend to be affordable precisely because they don't compete with premium units. Unfortunately, this means plenty of Dell laptop users encounter the same problems when using these devices.

Understanding the complaints Dell users often have can be valuable for two key reasons. If you currently own one of their laptops and it's giving you trouble, knowing you're not alone could give you reason to try a different model or brand the next time you upgrade. Or, if you're looking for your next laptop, doing some basic research can help you determine if a Dell is right for you. After all, you might not actually be saving much money if you end up purchasing a laptop that fails to meet your needs.