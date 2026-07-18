5 Useful Accessories Every iPad Mini Owner Needs

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The iPad Mini is more expensive than the base iPad, as it offers a more powerful experience in a smaller form factor. That's thanks to its A17 Pro chip, which has more cores than the basic model's A16. It allows the tablet to use the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Intelligence features, as well as Wi-Fi 6E when that's available. At 5.3 by 7.69 inches, the iPad Mini is around the size of a paperback book and significantly lighter than other iPad models, which makes it a great tablet for reading, note-taking, and traveling.

As with other models, you can greatly improve your iPad Mini experience with the right accessories. However, it can be hard to find ones you can use with the Mini, as many cases and the like are primarily made with the iPad and iPad Pro in mind. Even Apple doesn't offer a Magic Keyboard for the Mini. There are also accessories you may not have thought of using with a tablet that are perfect for the iPad Mini. Here are five that any iPad Mini owner should find useful regardless of what they use their tablet for.