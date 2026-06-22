Why Is The iPad Mini More Expensive Than The iPad?

Apple sells four different iPad lineups: the base iPad, the mini, the Air, and the Pro. While the company usually offers its products with a smaller display at a cheaper price, there's actually a $150 price difference between the iPad mini and the base iPad — and the smaller tablet is the more expensive. The reason behind that is that Apple doesn't offer the iPad mini as an entry-level product, but more of a niche, capable device in an easier to hold form-factor.

Over the years, the iPad mini changed from just a small form-factor iPad to a completely revamped, premium experience starting with the iPad mini 6. In its seventh generation, this tablet now has the powerful A17 Pro chip, which was the same available with the iPhone 15 Pro, 8GB of RAM, and is Apple Intelligence-capable.

The base iPad, on the other hand, features the A16 chip, first introduced in 2022, has less RAM, and is currently the only Apple tablet that doesn't support AI features. Still, this is just the beginning of why the iPad mini is more expensive than the regular iPad, as there are several other perks that make the iPad mini a better choice for a certain audience of creatives, journalists, and other niches that might make use of a smaller form-factor with powerful capabilities.