Here's Why QR Codes Have 3 Squares Instead Of 4

The humble QR code, with its matrix of black and white squares, has become an instantly recognizable symbol of the digital age. A quick scan lets you pay for products, board a train, open a door, pull up a menu, and a myriad of other things. While each one encodes unique data, all QR codes share an identical feature — large squares in the corners. These squares, called finder patterns, only appear in three of the four corners, and there's a good reason for that.

Positioned top-left, top-right, and bottom-left, this pattern tells the device reading the QR code which way is "up", enabling an accurate scan. So when using your smartphone camera to read a QR code, you don't have to worry about orienting your phone because the reader knows that the corner without a large square is the bottom-right of the code. Test it out the next time you hold your phone up to a QR code by framing it sideways.

You'll discover that the handset's code reader has no trouble recognizing and scanning it. Once you know what those three squares do, the rest of the QR code should begin to look less like random noise and more like a carefully structured system, because that's exactly what it is. The clever design allows for a huge amount of information to be packed into a tiny pattern, which is why we haven't run out of QR codes yet even though they're everywhere.