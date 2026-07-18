Moving away from fans in your next PC build is a smart idea. Granted, liquid cooling being "mandatory" is one of the most pervasive PC building myths, but it's undeniable that it will help you maximize the performance of your machine. How does a liquid-cooled PC actually work, though?

If you're even remotely familiar with how an HVAC unit works, you've got the gist. Both are similar in that they use a pump to circulate coolant and to absorb heat from a particular space. Then they move it elsewhere to dissipate heat (an exterior unit for HVAC, a radiator for PC cooling). Once the heat is no more, the fluid circulates back into the system, and the entire process repeats. In a way, it's like an air conditioner operating on a smaller scale, where, instead of a refrigerant (freon), a liquid-cooled PC uses just plain old water.

It gets a bit more complicated once you get into the nitty-gritty of individual cooling components required in this type of system. Apart from the price, this is a massive contributor to the disadvantages of liquid cooling – it's significantly harder to install. Arguably, while the complexity is a valid pitfall, it's a worthy sacrifice for much more efficient cooling performance.