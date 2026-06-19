9 Outdated Myths About Building Your Own PC You Should Stop Believing

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If you want to get in on PC gaming today, you have three broad choices: buy a handheld gaming PC, a gaming laptop, or a desktop gaming PC. Gaming laptops and handheld PCs are pre-built by nature, but with desktops, you have the option of buying the parts and completing the build all by yourself.

Some people are of the opinion that there's no need to build your own computer anymore, especially because the cost of doing so has been inflated by surging component prices. However, cost savings or convenience generally aren't the main reasons why people build their own PCs in the first place. Having complete control of component choices, maximizing performance based on budget, building a future upgrade pathway, and many other factors make it a satisfying pursuit in and of itself.

However, if you want to build your own PC but haven't done it before, you may feel it's too hard or intimidating. You might be inclined to stay away from the PC platform entirely based on preconceptions that simply aren't true. Building a PC may not be everyone's cup of tea, but if one or more of the following myths were ever holding you back from doing it, it may be time for you to start drawing up a parts list.