5 Mini Gaming PCs That Don't Compromise On Performance
If desk space is an issue when considering a solid gaming setup, a mini gaming PC isn't the compromise in performance it used to be. Gone are the days of high latency and poor performance trying to play a AAA game, thanks to manufacturers stuffing gaming laptop silicon into a small form factor that won't swallow your desk. The cooling solutions in mini gaming PCs today are also efficient, with actual fan-powered heat extraction backed up by complex heatsinks and vapor chambers.
Of course, a mini gaming PC is never going to replace a full-fat gaming PC rig, but they're fantastic for 1080p high-frame-rate gaming, provided users follow some basic gaming PC beginner tips. Finding the right balance of size and speed is the key, with staying cool under load being a high priority. The choices below are the best mini gaming PCs for the money right now when it comes to performance. Looking at the specifications and build layout, these models have the port selection and raw frame-rate capacity to earn a spot on your gaming desk. There's a mix of dedicated graphics processing unit options alongside onboard graphics choices, all built to handle anything from competitive gaming to AAA blockbusters. These choices prove that gamers don't need bulky GPUs and liquid cooling to enjoy the best Steam has to offer.
Minisforum Atomman G7 Pro
The Minisforum Atomman G7 Pro is a prime example of what a high-performance mini PC should be. Having run this exact model since release, it's proven more than capable at handling Fortnite at well over 100 frames per second (FPS) on high settings, reaching over 200 FPS on low- and legacy-performance modes. There's also plenty of headroom on single-player games, thanks to the Nvidia RTX 5070 laptop GPU packed inside being capable of the latest frame generation and DLSS developments. It features an Intel Core i9 14900HX processor, made up of 24 cores and 32 threads, which is more than enough horsepower for modern gaming. It's also capable of handling Ray Tracing with DLSS 4.5 enabled, pushing render rates past 70 frames per second in games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Oblivion Remastered.
While some gamers will miss a DisplayPort, connectivity is otherwise fantastic. It provides HDMI 2.1 FRL and USB 4 ports that both support 8K at a 60-hertz refresh rate or 4K at 120 hertz, which is great news for higher-end gaming monitor owners who want a responsive experience. It can also support up to 96 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM while featuring dual M.2 slots, including one PCIe 5.0 for the fastest storage headroom on the market right now. This $1,699 unit measures 398 millimeters x 260 millimeters x 80 millimeters when in its stand, which is a fraction of the footprint any standard PC tower would cover.
ASUS ROG NUC (2025)
The ASUS ROG NUC (2025) is the mini gaming PC alternative to the ROG desktop line. It packs an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and Nvidia RTX 5070 mobile GPU into a tiny 3 chassis (2.22 inches by 7.39 inches x 11.11 inches), handling 1440p in its sleep. It can hit up to 73 frames per second in Cyberpunk 2077 on high settings with Ray Tracing Ultra, thanks to DLSS 4.5 and Frame Generation, which kicks a lot more mileage out of this mini gaming PC versus running just on its hardware alone.
The internal engineering on the ROG NUC keeps this $2,899 unit quiet even during the most demanding gameplay, thanks to its dual vapor chamber and extensive heat pipe cooling solution. This combination efficiently transfers heat away from its core components and is further enhanced by its three cooling fans that draw air from every vent in the chassis. This setup allows the RTX 5070 chip to float at around 80 degrees Celsius, typically. Armoury Crate app, ASUS's centralized energy-control app, helps with fan and cooling control, as well as adjusting power limits. This mini PC comes with 32 gigabytes of DDR5 6400 RAM, which can be expanded to a massive 96 gigabytes down the line, a fantastic bonus feature. It's also capable of Wi-Fi 7 speeds, providing some future-proofing.
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
Gamers looking for a full AMD Ryzen and Radeon setup, the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT is that sweet spot, offering a Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU. While not being as powerful as the last two mini gaming PCs on this list, the processor still has 16 cores and can run games like Doom Eternal at over 150 frames per second using Ultra Nightmare settings at 1080p resolution. It can even push to 1440p by enabling FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and frame generation.
Minisforum built this mini gaming PC with its Cold Wave cooling technology, which uses liquid metal to manage temperatures. It has a turbo button on the front panel to boost the Thermal Design Power (TDP), a measure of heat-generation limits, to 85 watts to really get the most out of high-end gaming sessions. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and has three options for display outputs with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and USB-C. Users could also go for the barebones kit that doesn't include an operating system, such as Windows 11, turning this into a building project that allows them to source their own DDR5-5200 memory and M.2 storage. Just be warned, RAM and storage prices continue to climb, thanks to those pesky AI datacenters gathering up memory chips.
Beelink SER9 Pro
The Beelink SER9 raises the bar on what can be done with integrated graphics processing. It houses the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the AMD Radeon 890M iGPU, which boasts a 25% performance increase when compared to its last generation. Gamers can look forward to enhanced frames per second at 1080p medium settings when enabling FSR and frame generation, reaching our 60 FPS threshold for some titles. It's a great choice for players who want a quiet, small chassis (5.31 inches by 5.31 inches by 1.76 inches) that doesn't require a bulky external power brick or a loud cooling array.
Even under load, the Beelink SER9 Pro is nearly silent, making it a great gaming box for a family media center, for example. It packs a generous 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM and features two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots that can support up to 8 terabytes of storage. There's no reason why anyone can't hold their Steam library locally instead of downloading games every time they want to play something new. Its $929 price point makes Beelink SER9 Pro a competitive alternative when it comes to discrete GPU systems, and let's not forget the sleek-looking all-aluminum chassis design. There are also dual USB 4 ports, which allow users to connect an external GPU down the line to push this mini gaming PC even further.
GEEKOM IT13 Max AI
The Geekom IT13 Max AI is a powerhouse designed for professional AI workloads and solid gaming performance. It runs a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with a 45-watt Thermal Design Power(TDP), which can reach speeds of up to 5.1 gigahertz. It also packs in dedicated AI acceleration and Intel Arc graphics, which is impressive when considering its small footprint (5.35 inches by 5.2 inches by 1.97 inches). It features a solderless architecture, making it easy for users to upgrade its 16-gigabyte DDR5 RAM and one-terabyte Gen4 NVMe SSD up to 96 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM and 6 terabytes of M.2 storage, respectively.
This PC also supports up to four 4K monitors or 8K visuals via dual USB4 ports, which is a rarity for mini PCs around its retail price of $1,299. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports for ultra-low-latency local networking and fast internet speeds. Its thermal system keeps the Core Ultra 9 cool, with the IT13 Max AI staying quiet even with heavy round-the-clock use. Its Intel Core Ultra 9 185H dedicated Arc iGPU can run most modern games at medium settings, such as Baldur's Gate III, at around 50 FPS. Turn down your shadow settings or add a little frame generation, and you'll be well over 60 FPS. That also means it would make for a great emulation setup, too, if you want to run retro games or run other platforms locally.
Methodology
For a mini gaming PC to qualify for this article, it must meet certain performance and physical criteria. Each PC must be capable of running modern titles at a minimum of 60 frames per second at 1080p resolution, using either a discrete mobile GPU or a high-end integrated solution like the Radeon 890M. We ignored office-grade units that rely on underpowered processors because they cannot take the thermal or computational load of modern gaming, which bottlenecks performance. This also means we won't consider any mini gaming PC with a processor made up of fewer than eight cores or an architecture older than Intel 12th Gen or AMD Zen 3.
Every mini gaming PC on this list must be smaller than a standard Mini ITX desktop build. We prioritized mini gaming PCs with advanced cooling solutions using state-of-the-art techniques and materials such as vapor chambers and liquid metal to prevent thermal throttling. Such technology is already used in some recent smartphones. A proper modern gaming PC requires modern inputs and outputs, so we set a minimum standard of at least one high-speed video output option, such as HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4/2.0, alongside at least one high-speed data port such as USB4 or Thunderbolt 4. Port availability is also a key consideration for expansion potential, including upgrading RAM and M.2 storage.