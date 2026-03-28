11 Essential Gaming PC Tips Every Beginner Should Know

So you're finally the proud owner of your first gaming PC: congratulations! Whether you bought one pre-made or used our essential tips and tricks to build a PC, you're at the beginning of a fruitful relationship with your new rig. But there are some essential tips worth knowing before you go any further.

You get out of a gaming PC what you put in: A little care, attention, and thought can go a long way, and since you're a beginner in the field, there are some decisions you can make now that'll pay off in the future. Knowing important pieces of information can help you get more for your money, save time when you're stuck, and keep your gaming rig humming for a long time.

With that in mind, here are 11 essential gaming PC tips that everyone who owns a rig should know, and you'll find them especially useful if you're a beginner in the hobby.