10 USB Gadgets Every PC Gamer Should Know About

Your PC might have adequate ports for all your accessories. But if your tower sits beneath a table, reaching the back ports can be a difficult task. After all, nobody wants to perform this gymnastic exercise just to plug in an accessory. That's where USB docks come in. They are small boxes that typically use the Thunderbolt port to unlock a new level of convenience. Instead of plugging things directly into the tower, you can connect all your accessories in one place. The best part is that your table is now clutter-free and doesn't look like a college student's basement.

These stations, however, aren't cheap, and the more expensive docks usually have the most bells and whistles. The CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which also made it to our list of the best MacBook docking stations, is an excellent example. Priced at $380, it features over 18 ports in total, comprising multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, five USB-A ports for various types of accessories, SD and MicroSD card readers, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.

If spending nearly $400 on a dock doesn't seem feasible, then the Plugable USB-C Docking Station is a great alternative. It costs just $129 and comes with two HDMI ports, both of which support 4K/60Hz displays. You also get a pair of USB 3.0 and Type-C ports, along with a USB 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port.