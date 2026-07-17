5 Of The Best Anti-Reflective Screen Protectors For Your iPhone 17

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's iPhone 17 introduced an all-new technology that makes your display more resistant against scratches and accidental damage called Ceramic Shield 2. However, glass is still glass and iPhone 17 drop tests have shown that the device can shatter depending on how it falls. This is why getting a proper screen protector can really help you keep your iPhone intact. Still, to ensure the accessory doesn't cancel another useful feature of Ceramic Shield — the anti-reflective coat — you might need to get a screen protector with that feature as well. Fortunately, companies like Belkin, ImpactStrong, and JETech have a solid screen protectors for users.

What's interesting is that even though common sense would say that any screen protector would be better than none, this is inaccurate, as a bad accessory could make the display blurry, sensors not work as expected, and even completely remove the iPhone's natural anti-reflective coating – at least, this is what research from Astropad says.

While Apple's anti-reflective coat is nothing like Samsung's new privacy display feature available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Ceramic Shield 2 is an important improvement over the iPhone 16 and older devices. That said, if you're looking for the best anti-reflective screen protectors for your device, BGR has selected a few of the most trusted brands in addition to options that our own staff have tested with not just the current iPhone 17 models, but also with previous iPhones as well.