5 Of The Best Anti-Reflective Screen Protectors For Your iPhone 17
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Apple's iPhone 17 introduced an all-new technology that makes your display more resistant against scratches and accidental damage called Ceramic Shield 2. However, glass is still glass and iPhone 17 drop tests have shown that the device can shatter depending on how it falls. This is why getting a proper screen protector can really help you keep your iPhone intact. Still, to ensure the accessory doesn't cancel another useful feature of Ceramic Shield — the anti-reflective coat — you might need to get a screen protector with that feature as well. Fortunately, companies like Belkin, ImpactStrong, and JETech have a solid screen protectors for users.
What's interesting is that even though common sense would say that any screen protector would be better than none, this is inaccurate, as a bad accessory could make the display blurry, sensors not work as expected, and even completely remove the iPhone's natural anti-reflective coating – at least, this is what research from Astropad says.
While Apple's anti-reflective coat is nothing like Samsung's new privacy display feature available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Ceramic Shield 2 is an important improvement over the iPhone 16 and older devices. That said, if you're looking for the best anti-reflective screen protectors for your device, BGR has selected a few of the most trusted brands in addition to options that our own staff have tested with not just the current iPhone 17 models, but also with previous iPhones as well.
Belkin UltraGlass 2 screen protector
Belkin has dedicated screen protectors for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models called UltraGlass 2. The accessory maker is known for its popular charging solutions for Apple devices, and more recently it got into the gaming market with Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, which have been praised by BGR. With its take on the screen protector, Belkin doesn't disappoint, as it says the accessory is up to 25x stronger than traditional glass protectors and is made of Lithium Aluminosilicate glass.
According to the company, it was able to make the screen protector more resistant as it uses double ion-exchange to make it tougher than other types of glass. At 0.29 mm thick, Belkin also wants users to feel like there's nothing between them and what they see on the iPhone display. While Belkin offers an Easy Align tray to help users apply the screen protector to the iPhone, customers buying it at a physical Apple Store can ask for a professional to apply the accessory for them.
Belkin's UltraGlass 2 offers drop protection from up to 7.2 feet, and it includes full screen coverage. For $39.95, customers also get a cleaning cloth and dust removal sticker to ensure that the screen protector will barely be visible once applied to the iPhone 17 display. Besides that, since it's sold on the Apple Store, it fully complies with what the company expects from a third-party accessory.
ImpactStrong shatterproof screen protector
If you want a more universal offering, ImpactStrong brings its shatterproof tempered glass screen protector for not only the iPhone 17 lineup, but even older devices as well. Like most of these kinds of accessories, the company offers a quick and easy installation experience thanks to an installation kit. ImpactStrong promises a bubble free screen protector and 9H hardness, which means that it's really resistant against scratches, ensuring your display won't get full of micro abrasions just for taking it off and putting your phone back into your jeans' pockets.
Another important thing about ImpactStrong's screen protector is that it's case friendly, which means that you can get extra protection from the accessory, while still choosing a case for personal style or just because you want to be sure your expensive phone is safe against hard falls.
ImpactStrong's screen protector features 10x military-grade drop protection, with drop height of around 8 feet. With 0.4 mm thickness, it unlocks with Face ID instantly, features an anti-fingerprint coat to make your display always look good, and is also easy to clean with a polishing cloth. In addition to all of that, the screen protector has an anti-reflective layer to ensure you don't lose one of the iPhone 17's best features. It costs $19, and it comes with three tempered glass protectors, meaning you can easily protect your device through its lifespan.
JETech matte screen protector
If you want a budget option, JETech features a matte screen protector that checks all the boxes that most customers want. Here, the most important thing is the matte screen, which helps reduce screen glare, reflections, and bring an ideal experience for those who enjoy gaming, streaming, and using their devices outdoors. The matte display is also good to reduce eye strains.
JETech's screen protector also features oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, which helps ensure your iPhone won't be a fingerprint magnet, but even if you drop some liquid, it can easily be removed. Like other options, this screen protector is built with 9H hardness tempered glass, protecting both your device but also the additional screen against scratches, abrasions, and cracks from drops.
The company also offers an installation tool to help users have perfect alignment, with no air bubbles or debris. JETech opted for a not-so-matte display for a better viewing angle, but also to see the colors as accurate as they are. Most customers say their screen protector lasts for months, but even if you end up with your phone having a hard fall, the company offers an additional screen protector, so you won't need to worry about buying a new one so soon. The screen protector costs $9.99 on Amazon.
Moment
Another premium option, the Moment glass screen protector offers anti-reflective technology so you get the best colors and experience from your new iPhone. It's made from ion-strengthened glass and is 0.3 mm thick. The company says it's great against drops and scratches without making the iPhone feel bulkier than it already is.
The screen protector also ensures that the iPhone's best features will continue to work, like the Dynamic Island, Face ID, front flash, and front-facing speakers. Like many other screen protectors, this one features an oleophobic coating against smudges and fingerprints, and it also repels water, which means users can fairly easily clean the display if they spill something.
Unlike previous versions, Moment says it has reduced its packaging to include a low-waste alignment kit, so customers don't have to worry about the installation process of the screen protector, meaning there are no bits of debris or bubbles during the process. Moment offers a pack of two anti-reflective screen protectors for the iPhone 17 for $25. Customers can also choose between the Pro and the Pro Max versions. iPhone 17 customers say this screen protector has saved them from hard falls, and even if the accessory might break depending on the fall, the iPhone remained intact and with a spare screen protector ready to be installed.
ZAGG XTR5 screen protector
A bulkier option, ZAGG offers its XTR5 screen protector for not only the iPhone 17 models, but older versions as well. Eleven times stronger than regular glass protectors, ZAGG uses a graphene fortified technology to keep your device intact. Like other options, the company makes it scratch and impact resistant, and it adds a blue light filter to help users sleep better after a long day at the phone and improving the general eye comfort thanks to the Eyesafe CPF60 technology.
Like the other options cited above, ZAGG's screen protector features anti-reflective tech without making the iPhone 17 lose its color and vibrancy. The SiO2 coating also makes the experience of using this accessory great for any iPhone user, as the display touch continues to feel smooth with everyday response while swiping, typing, or gaming.
With an installation kit, ZAGG promises iPhone users will have a stress-free experience by removing any possible bubbles or debris. The company even says that if there's something wrong with the screen protector, it will send another replacement, no questions asked. That being said, to ensure this level of customer satisfaction and technologies, the company also charges a premium price. Its screen protectors cost $59.99, and rarely it offers a few dollars of discount. Still, most of the customers think this is one of the best anti-reflective iPhone 17 screen protectors on the market.