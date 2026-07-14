Samsung Phone Users Might Not Get The Next Big Android Feature - Here's Why

It has been known for a couple of months now that Google was testing a new Android backup solution that would make backing up files to a PC much simpler. Exactly how the system would work, though, has remained unknown, at least until now. An APK teardown revealed that Google will lean heavily on Quick Share to power its new Android free backup option. Unfortunately, it appears that Samsung might miss out entirely.

Android Authority was able to get a look at the potential UI for the upcoming Android backup system in a teardown of the latest Google Play Services update, and it looks to allow you to automatically back up files without using cloud storage or paying any additional subscription costs – this wording is actually used in the screenshots that Android Authority captured of the feature. The system appears to be mostly set up toward photos and videos, and will conduct daily backups whenever your phone and PC are on and using the same wireless network, allowing you to back up photos, videos, and even audio files.

However, the page also has one warning-type notification near the bottom that says "Samsung phones aren't supported." No explicit reasoning has been given as to why Samsung phones won't support the Quick Share backup system, though some believe that the feature could be unsupported due to Samsung's existing PC-friendly features, which have even expanded to more Windows PCs in recent months.