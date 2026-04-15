Google Is Testing A New Android Feature To Solve Your Storage Problems

Android Authority found a feature called "Automatic backup" in a beta version of Google Play Services. As the name implies, the feature automatically copies files to a PC. While Google has not announced the feature or plans to release it, Android Authority managed to make some of it work. The backup feature will appear in the Quick Share settings, where users choose how to back up data and what files to move.

While the feature is called "Automatic backup," screenshots that the blog shared indicate that users will also be able to manually back up information to their PC if they don't want the process to happen automatically. The screenshots indicate that users will be able to back up three types of files: photos, videos, and audio files. The description for "Automatic backup" singles out pictures, informing the user they can back up photos using devices in their household. The user interface suggests users will be able to choose which computer to use for the backups.

As for file transfers, the process relies on Wi-Fi connectivity, though it can also happen over a cellular network. It's unclear whether a wired connection would also work, as with local iPhone backups. Users with metered mobile data plans should avoid using their data plan for backups. Also, it's unclear whether the PC backup will support multiple operating systems. For now, it seems to work with Windows devices. Finally, users who may want to use the feature when Google rolls it out should ensure they have plenty of free storage on the computer they plan to use to back up Android data.