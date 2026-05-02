Samsung Just Gave Its Best PC Feature To More Windows 11 Users

Galaxy Connect, also known as Galaxy Connected or Galaxy Connection, is a Samsung app you can install on a Windows computer from the Microsoft Store to perform similar functions to a Galaxy Book. There are some limits, though. The app will only work on PCs running Windows 11 (no Windows 10 or older). It's also only compatible with Intel- or AMD-based x64 PCs; ARM-based PCs won't be able to use it.

When you install the app on your computer, it will prompt you to sign in to your Samsung account. From there, you should see several options in the Galaxy Connect app, such as "Continue on other devices" or "Storage share." Selecting one of the options may prompt an additional download or open a new page (the new page should include a toggle to turn that feature on and find your available device). The crucial step is ensuring that your Galaxy tablet or phone is logged in to the same Samsung account as the Galaxy Connect app on your computer. Once you've added your device to the computer through the app, you can access the following functions: