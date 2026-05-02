Samsung Just Gave Its Best PC Feature To More Windows 11 Users
Being a Samsung Galaxy user has a lot of perks when you own many Galaxy-related products. The interconnectivity of linking your devices together is like creating a tightly knit network that complements each device. However, it can also pose challenges if you only have a handful of Samsung products and are missing a key component, like a Galaxy Book, that bridges everything together using a bigger screen.
While the Samsung Galaxy Book5 and Book5 Pro 360 are rated among the most popular and reliable laptops by brand, they are still quite expensive. They might already be considered a luxury item if you already own a working Windows-based computer. But the good news is that fear of missing out (FOMO) doesn't have to beat you anymore: a key feature, Galaxy Connect, is now available on Windows 11, previously exclusive to Galaxy Books, which lets a Galaxy phone or tablet natively link together.
What is Galaxy Connect, and why is it useful?
Galaxy Connect, also known as Galaxy Connected or Galaxy Connection, is a Samsung app you can install on a Windows computer from the Microsoft Store to perform similar functions to a Galaxy Book. There are some limits, though. The app will only work on PCs running Windows 11 (no Windows 10 or older). It's also only compatible with Intel- or AMD-based x64 PCs; ARM-based PCs won't be able to use it.
When you install the app on your computer, it will prompt you to sign in to your Samsung account. From there, you should see several options in the Galaxy Connect app, such as "Continue on other devices" or "Storage share." Selecting one of the options may prompt an additional download or open a new page (the new page should include a toggle to turn that feature on and find your available device). The crucial step is ensuring that your Galaxy tablet or phone is logged in to the same Samsung account as the Galaxy Connect app on your computer. Once you've added your device to the computer through the app, you can access the following functions:
- Webpage continued viewing from your phone or tablet onto your PC.
- Clipboard access: copy and paste text, images, files, and videos between your devices.
- Storage share options: access files that are on your phone or tablet via Windows File Explorer.
- Mouse and keyboard support on your connected phones and tablets (this also works for dragging and dropping content).
- Second-screen integration: turns your Galaxy tablet into another screen for your PC.
Galaxy Connect and Link to Windows are different
While Link to Windows was always a clever way to keep your devices connected to your PC, Galaxy Connect is more focused on cross-device access and continuity. The Link to Windows app focuses on accessing apps, files, and notifications on your phone and displaying them on your computer. It was also an app that didn't work exclusively with Samsung devices, even though the Samsung-Microsoft partnership ensured it would be optimized for Samsung devices — you can technically use Link to Windows with any compatible Android phone to connect it and use your Android apps on your computer.
Plus, using Link to Windows meant you needed to download Phone Link on your phone to access it. You pretty much needed to have it so that both devices can recognize each other. Since Galaxy Connect has stricter requirements, the Link to Windows method might be a better way to achieve cross-device connectivity if you're still rocking a Windows 10 build well past its technical expiry date.