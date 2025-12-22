4 Ways To Use Android Apps On Your Mac Or PC

If the only Android apps you want to use on your computer are games, then Google Play Games is your solution. Google Play Games is a desktop app built for Windows. What it does is sync the games from your Android device to your PC, so you can quickly switch from one to the other. It copies your Google Play Games profile, including your game library, progress, and even Google Play Points.

At the minimum, your PC needs to run on Windows 10 (v2004) and have 10GB of available SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU (or equivalent), and four CPU cores. To use Google Play Games to run Android games on your computer, here's what you need to do:

Visit the Google Play Games download page on your PC browser. Click Download on PC. Install the downloaded EXE file. Click on Sign in with Google. In the browser tab that opens, select the Google account you also use for Play Store on your Android device(s). Back in the Google Play Games app, confirm your Play Games profile. Read and accept the terms and conditions. Hit Finish.

From here, you can now see all the different Android games. Pick one you'd like to install on your Windows computer and start playing. Keep in mind, though, that not all Google Play games are playable on your PC. You'd want to look for either a green checkmark or green laptop icon on the game's download page. A green checkmark means the developers optimized the game specifically for Windows, while a green laptop means it was tested to be playable. You'll also potentially see a yellow laptop icon (game is untested so it may or may not run well), or red cross icon (game is unavailable for installation), next to an individual listing.