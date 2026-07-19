How Many Years Of Software Updates Do Nothing Phones Get?
The Nothing phone brand has quickly caught the fancy of many Android phone buyers with its unique transparent aesthetic and affordable mid-range and budget offerings. Although the company sells everything from phones to audio gear to smartwatches across two brands — Nothing and CMF — smartphones remain its most recognizable commodity. While there is a lot to like about Nothing-branded smartphones, anybody considering one is likely to wonder about the company's software update policy.
Unfortunately, Nothing doesn't seem to have a standardized software update policy for its smartphones, which isn't surprising for a fledgling brand. However, it does mean you have to look at what the brand promises for whichever phone you intend to buy or already own. For example, the company officially ended software support for its first-ever phone, the Nothing Phone (1), with the July 2026 update. The phone was launched with Android 12 and received the Android 15 update in 2025, essentially getting three major Android OS updates. While this isn't an excellent support period compared with major Android phone brands like Google and Samsung, which promise seven years of software updates, it's better than Motorola, which often provides only two major Android OS updates for its budget phones.
Promised software updates for different Nothing phones
As mentioned, Nothing has somewhat different software update policies for each of its phones. For example, the Nothing Phone (3), which is currently the most premium model in the company's U.S. portfolio, will receive seven years of software support. However, the company will only provide five major Android OS updates, whereas the security patches will be released for an additional two years. This is certainly a big upgrade over both the Nothing Phone (1) and the Phone (2), the latter of which is promised to get three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.
Among the more affordable A-series models, the Nothing Phone (2a) has the same software support period as the Phone (2), meaning you'll get three Android OS updates and four years of security patches. However, the company increased the duration for which the Phone (3a), Phone (4a), and Phone (4a) Pro will get security patches to six years while keeping the Android OS updates number to three. The Nothing Phone (4b) – the latest entrant to the company's portfolio, and the Phone (3a) Lite also have the same support period as the Phone (3a) and (4a).
In terms of CMF-branded phones, the CMF Phone (1) is promised to only get two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches, whereas the CMF Phone (2) Pro is getting three Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches. Essentially, if you want a Nothing Phone with the longest software support period, the Phone (3) is your best bet.