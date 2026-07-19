How Many Years Of Software Updates Do Nothing Phones Get?

As mentioned, Nothing has somewhat different software update policies for each of its phones. For example, the Nothing Phone (3), which is currently the most premium model in the company's U.S. portfolio, will receive seven years of software support. However, the company will only provide five major Android OS updates, whereas the security patches will be released for an additional two years. This is certainly a big upgrade over both the Nothing Phone (1) and the Phone (2), the latter of which is promised to get three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Among the more affordable A-series models, the Nothing Phone (2a) has the same software support period as the Phone (2), meaning you'll get three Android OS updates and four years of security patches. However, the company increased the duration for which the Phone (3a), Phone (4a), and Phone (4a) Pro will get security patches to six years while keeping the Android OS updates number to three. The Nothing Phone (4b) – the latest entrant to the company's portfolio, and the Phone (3a) Lite also have the same support period as the Phone (3a) and (4a).

In terms of CMF-branded phones, the CMF Phone (1) is promised to only get two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches, whereas the CMF Phone (2) Pro is getting three Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches. Essentially, if you want a Nothing Phone with the longest software support period, the Phone (3) is your best bet.