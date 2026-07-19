This '90s Sci-Fi Movie's Director's Cut Will Take You 5 Hours To Watch

Bloated runtimes of feature films (such as Ridley Scott's "Napoleon") have become the norm in recent years. Movies that would've been 90-100 minutes long 10 or 15 years ago are now clocking in at around two hours, while flicks that would've stopped around two hours in previous decades are now creeping closer and closer to the three-hour mark. Supposedly, this recent trend is all in the name of creative freedom, giving filmmakers the liberty to go longer and deeper in their storytelling, which often backfires and lessens the appeal for the audience to see the movie. I couldn't tell you how many times I'd been put off seeing certain films because of their imposing length, even though I was generally interested in what they had to offer, story-wise and otherwise.

That's not to say this is an entirely new thing that never happened in the history of cinema. But when you watched long epics like Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" — which you should see in 4K, too — Sergio Leone's four-hour gangster-drama, "Once Upon a Time in America," or Kevin Costner's "Dances With Wolves," you felt a certain weight and purpose to them that usually justified their commanding durations. That said, Wim Wenders' 1991 sci-fi flop, "Until the End of the World" — or rather its Director's Cut that clocks in at 287 minutes — feels like an unnecessarily extreme and indulgent example of creative authority.