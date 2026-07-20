Here's Why You Shouldn't Use A Soundbar With Your PC
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It's interesting that for most home entertainment setups, you use a surround system or soundbar with your TV, and the audio comes from an elevated configuration overall. That also extends to game consoles. However, with most desktop PCs, people tend to install a rudimentary two-speaker system. What if you want something better? The question becomes, how can you elevate that experience? For instance, could you use a soundbar at your PC for better audio, in place of basic stereo speakers?
There's nothing stopping you from installing a soundbar. It's easy enough to set up. Most PCs have HDMI out or support audio out to match up with your average system. But soundbars aren't designed to be used at a desk; they're meant to be used while you're watching TV and sitting further away on a couch. They also deliver sound that fills a room or open space, which makes them an excellent choice for living and entertainment rooms. At a desk, you're sitting closer to the sound source, and that significantly alters the way sound is perceived, perhaps more than intended. It won't distribute throughout the room in the same way, especially in an office or bedroom. Stereo speakers, like you use with a PC, also separate left and right channels, making it easier to pinpoint sound cues or spatial awareness in games. Many soundbars don't offer genuine left and right channels, but consolidate the audio streams into one.
Now, there are technically soundbars designed for PC, but these are also engineered for smaller and closer arrangements. They function more like standard stereo speakers than a cinematic soundbar.
There are additional elements to consider when installing a soundbar with your PC
Besides the audio experience and quality, there are some other things to consider if you're planning to install or swap in a soundbar on your desk. Depending on how much space you have, they may take up more room than your average two-unit speakers, even if there's a subwoofer involved. You may or may not place the sub under or near your desk and the speakers on top, but that usually takes up less space than a single, elongated soundbar. The smallest versions around 20 inches or up can take up quite a bit of space.
It's also important to understand positioning when you're using a soundbar. Because of how the speakers and internal components are oriented, you should be placing it far enough away from a wall and other surfaces. That means keeping the soundbar, and by extension your desk, away from a back or side wall. In addition, you'd ideally place the soundbar in front of your monitor or monitors, pushing it that much closer to where you're seated.
Soundbars can be cheaper at times, making them seem like a great option, especially something like the Amazon TV soundbar or Bluetooth-enabled models. But again, they were never really designed for desktop use. In fact, one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your gaming station or PC is to install dedicated external speakers. A PC upgrade you may actually be able to afford at the moment, given the high hardware costs, is installing a dedicated sound card for better audio performance. That would pair nicely with some high-quality speakers.
Surround audio is still possible with traditional desktop speakers
Given that there are dedicated 5.1 and 7.1 channel audio systems for use with PC – Logitech's Z906 series is a prime example – it's entirely possible to achieve surround audio at your desk. That could seriously improve your experience while playing games, watching movies, or listening to music. You don't have to spring for a soundbar to take advantage of those features, including support for THX, Dolby Digital, DTS, and other modern enhancements.
Alternatively, something like Razer's Leviathan V2 speaker system, which is a 3-channel Bluetooth soundbar and subwoofer combo, could give you the audio experience and aesthetics you want — if you prefer the soundbar style. It is specifically tailored to deliver full-range, high-fidelity audio for gaming at a desk, and Razer encourages placing it below a monitor largely thanks to its sleek and discreet form factor.
If you're not too fussed with high-fidelity audio and want some cheap alternatives to your monitor's built-in speakers, which may not offer much in the way of volume, there are a few options, such as Edifier's G2000 speakers or Creative's Pebble.