4 Cheap Alternatives To Your Monitor's Built-In Speakers
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Monitors have gotten better over the years, to the point where cheap computer monitors can still offer high resolution and refresh rates for a crisp and clear display. However, one aspect of monitors that hasn't improved is the speakers. Even high-end monitors with built-in speakers don't have quality ones, and many are installed facing down or backwards. That makes sound barely audible, even on the highest settings.
Surprisingly, these bad monitor speakers are by design. Manufacturers will use identical parts in different products for efficiency, so PC monitors often have identical connection boards to TVs. Rather than removing the audio connections for monitors, it's actually cheaper to include tiny speakers in place of the somewhat more powerful ones that go into TVs — though you'll probably want to replace your TV audio with a soundbar or new speakers, too.
Fortunately, there are lots of simple and cheap alternatives sure to work far better, meaning there's no reason you ever need to rely on your monitor's disappointing speakers again. Here are some options, including specific speakers with great reviews and features, that'll cost you less than $150.
Headphones or earbuds
Before we look at some affordable speakers you can add to your setup, it's worth noting that you probably already have at least one solid alternative. Even cheap earbuds offer a superior audio experience, a testament to how bad monitor speakers generally are. At the very least, they'll be facing the right direction when you wear them, rather than sending sound pointed away.
If you aren't planning to play sound out loud that often, earbuds or headphones are all you need. Whether you have a set you already love or want to upgrade to nicer ones, installing them is as simple as connecting a Bluetooth device to your computer or plugging in a cord.
As wearables, they also won't take up precious desk space the way external speakers do. The best gaming headsets that audiophiles swear by are pricey, but there are perfectly good noise-canceling headphones you can get for under $50.
Creative Pebble
Creative Pebble is one of those low-price products that doesn't actually feel cheap. Regular price for these speakers is $24.99, but you can often find them on sale. The speakers have a 100–17,000 Hz frequency response range and 86 dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for rich and detailed sound.
Additionally, each speaker is under five inches in each dimension, so they'll fit on a small or cramped desk. It's easy to set up, as all you need to do is connect the speaker's two wires to your computer's USB and audio ports — no wall outlet needed.
Reviews for Creative Pebble are overwhelmingly positive, with tens of thousands of customers giving it five stars on Amazon. Users say they produce clearer sound and are capable of higher volume than other speakers around the same size and price. Some also note the quality of the product itself, with elements like the volume knob and wires being sturdier than you'd expect, so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.
Edifier G2000
With a list price of $149.99, the Edifier G2000 is more expensive than the others covered here, but it's a solid midpoint between something like the Pebble and high-end speakers that cost several hundred dollars. They're a bit more powerful, with a frequency response range of 98-20,000 Hz for even more accurately reproduced sound.
Reviews note that these speakers offer great audio quality and volume, with its bass being noticeably strong compared to its size. It's also incredibly flexible, with three audio input options (Bluetooth, USB sound card, and AUX) and a port for a subwoofer if you want to improve the bass.
The Edifier G2000 stands out for its sleek and stylish look. The speaker also comes with 12 light effect options, which are great if you're the kind of person who cares about your setup's aesthetics. It might not impress audiophiles, but the Edifier G2000 provides something closer to a luxury experience without a premium price.
Bluedee Computer Soundbar
One popular alternative to the usual boxy speaker is the soundbar. These are great for those concerned about saving space, as, instead of two boxes you have to fit on either side of the monitor, you just have to find room for a thin bar. While they can't be moved around for precise adjustments, soundbars deliver rich audio quality, containing multiple speakers in the same device.
For a budget option, consider the Bluedee SK020 Computer Soundbar, which has a list price of $99.99 but is often on sale on Amazon for $59.99 or lower. With a max frequency of 20 KHz and 80 dB SNR, this soundbar has good specs.
Beyond that, it's easy to setup (all it takes is a USB cable), and has a rechargeable battery, so you can also use it like a wireless or portable speaker. Amazon reviews for the Bluedee SK020 praise the soundbar for its quality relative to cost and its sleek, compact design that allows it to fit into any desk setup. Soundbars aren't right for everyone, but they're a great option for those who want a simple and substantial upgrade from their monitor speakers.
Cyber Acoustics CA-2890 Speaker Bar
If desk space is a concern, Cyber Acoustics CA-2890 Speaker Bar stands out for its integrated mount that allows you to clip it to the bottom of your monitor. Even better, it's only $34.99 for most models, and often on sale for closer to $20. The soundbar comes highly rated on Amazon at 4.2 stars across nearly 3,000 reviews.
Though Cyber Acoustics hasn't shared details on the CA-2890 Speaker Bar's specs, many reviews praise its sound quality and volume. Several specifically highlight how well-suited the CA-2890's microphone is for calls and meetings, as well as its simple setup, which only involves one wire.
As with other budget speakers, the CA-2890 Speaker Bar isn't going to deliver the highest-quality audio. Some users note that it lacks bass, which is common among speakers in its price range. If all you need is a basic upgrade that doesn't take up much room, though, the Cyber Acoustics CA-2890 Speaker Bar is a great value.
Methodology
The speakers we looked at for this list have a price of under $150, and have been available for $100 or below during sales. To select them, we looked through best-selling and top-rated products from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, focusing on those with a substantial amount of reviews.
From there, we chose speakers that received high praise for their audio quality and other factors like design and functionality. We also made sure to choose a range of prices within our limits, and different styles of speaker to suit different budgets and preferences.