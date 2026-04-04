4 Cheap Alternatives To Your Monitor's Built-In Speakers

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Monitors have gotten better over the years, to the point where cheap computer monitors can still offer high resolution and refresh rates for a crisp and clear display. However, one aspect of monitors that hasn't improved is the speakers. Even high-end monitors with built-in speakers don't have quality ones, and many are installed facing down or backwards. That makes sound barely audible, even on the highest settings.

Surprisingly, these bad monitor speakers are by design. Manufacturers will use identical parts in different products for efficiency, so PC monitors often have identical connection boards to TVs. Rather than removing the audio connections for monitors, it's actually cheaper to include tiny speakers in place of the somewhat more powerful ones that go into TVs — though you'll probably want to replace your TV audio with a soundbar or new speakers, too.

Fortunately, there are lots of simple and cheap alternatives sure to work far better, meaning there's no reason you ever need to rely on your monitor's disappointing speakers again. Here are some options, including specific speakers with great reviews and features, that'll cost you less than $150.