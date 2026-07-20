Why Your Word Document Keeps Adding That Weird 'P' Symbol When You Hit Enter

You're typing away on an important work document when, suddenly, every time you press the Enter key, a bizarre, backward-facing "P" appears on your screen. There's no need to panic, though: it's not your computer glitching. You've simply turned on your word processor's hidden formatting marks, and are now staring face-to-face with a symbol that's officially called the pilcrow.

More commonly called the paragraph symbol, the pilcrow is a typographical character that's used to mark the start of a new paragraph. But it's not just a quirk of modern software; this little symbol has a fascinating history. In fact, its origins stretch all the way back to the Middle Ages. Before the printing press was invented, monks transcribing manuscripts by hand needed a way to separate ideas (they didn't yet make use of line breaks). Later, they started using the letter "C" to stand for "capitulum."

Over time, scribes began adding a vertical line through the "C" to make it stand out more. As handwriting continued to evolve, that crossed "C" slowly morphed into the distinctive double-stemmed loop we recognize today. Now when you hit Enter in a word processor, you aren't just moving to the next line; you're actually writing a snippet of formatting code into your document's underlying file structure. The pilcrow is just the software's way of visually showing you where those invisible commands are buried. Still, they can be distracting if you're trying to focus while using essential productivity apps. Here's how to get rid of it.