5 Reasons You Should Stop Using Microsoft Word

Even if Microsoft Word is primarily a text processor, the program gives you many ways of adding flair to your documents through formatting, styles, graphics, and images. Unfortunately, if you don't already know how images and other graphical elements work in Microsoft Word, even something as simple as moving an image or typing inside a paragraph with an image on the same page can completely break your formatting.

When you insert an image in Microsoft Word, it's set to "In line with text" or simply "Inline" by default. This means that the image is treated as any other text character in the same line as other letters. This can cause unnatural gaps between lines, your paragraphs to break whenever you type something, and more. Fortunately, fixing this is often as easy as changing how the image behaves from "Inline" to "Tight" or another option.

Another reason why many think you shouldn't use Word has to do with image anchoring. Word is a text-first processor, unlike an image editing tool like Canva. This means that it processes your images in terms of text and anchors them with paragraphs, where they move along with the text. This can be a good feature if you want to ensure an image is shown alongside a specific paragraph, but can break things if you're unsure what you're doing. You can fix this by locking the image or properly anchoring it, but for many people, it's easier to switch to another app entirely.