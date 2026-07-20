3 Of The Most Common Customer Complaints About Spotify

One of the other major complaints seen across online platforms when it comes to Spotify has to do with the service's recommendations. The issue here appears to be a double-edged sword, as some users have complained that the recommendations only provide content like covers of songs they already have in their library, while others complain that they only see the same songs and bands popping up in their recommendations, no matter what they look for, making it hard to find new tracks to fall in love with.

These kinds of complaints have continued, though sometimes in different ways, for years now. And even though Spotify continues to introduce new features like an AI-powered DJ system and its various Discover-based playlists, many feel that recommendations fall short of where they should be, with Discover playlists often just including songs already saved to the user's library. Some have even complained that Spotify's algorithm and the way it handles recommendations have ruined their Spotify Wrapped, because it isn't actually the songs they like; it's just the songs that Spotify keeps feeding them.

Not everyone feels this way, though, as some users note that recommendations on Spotify have helped them increase their music tastes extensively. When I first started using the service, I was able to branch out quite a lot and very quickly. However, now that my liked songs have grown to well over 4,000 tracks, Spotify does appear to have a harder time recommending me new stuff I haven't heard unless it's full new releases.